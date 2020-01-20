Iraqis split on parliament’s call to expel foreign troops

Following the US assassination of the top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Iraqi soil, the Iraqi parliament has called on the government to expel all foreign forces deployed in the country, calling the attack “a declaration of war”. While some Iraqis support the call, others see the continued presence of the US-led coalition in Iraq as vital to protecting the country against the Islamic State (IS) group and other militia groups. FRANCE 24 reports.

