Iraqis struggle to balance tradition and sanitation

The scale of the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people say goodbye to loved ones.

Across the globe, more and more people are dying alone and bodies are being buried without the usual traditions.

In Iraq, where the virus has killed more than 50 people so far, some cemeteries are refusing to take the victims.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn has more from Baghdad, Iraq

