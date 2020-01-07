-
Iraqis worry about US retaliation after Trump threatens sanctions
Iraqis have expressed fear over US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose sanctions on Iraq after Baghdad passed a non-binding resolution to get US troops out of the country.
On January 3, a US air attack killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
But the country is divided between those who want US troops to stay, and those that do not.
Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.
