Iraq’s healthcare system to be challenged by coronavirus: Doctors

Iraq has seen a relatively low number of infections compared to its neighbour, Iran, the regional hotspot of the pandemic.

Iraq has reported 547 confirmed cases and 42 deaths.

But there is growing concern the virus could overwhelm its fragile healthcare system.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

