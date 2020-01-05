Iraq’s Parliament passes resolution calling for expulsion of US troops from the country

Vote comes after PM Abdul Mahdi recommended that parliament take urgent measures to expel foreign troops from Iraq.

Iraq’s Parliament has passed a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran on Iraqi soil following the killing of Qassem Soleimani.

