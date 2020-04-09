Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi resigns

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi had until April 15 to form a new government, but he faced increasing opposition from Shia parties.

The country has been mired in a political crisis since caretaker prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned in December.

The prolonged crisis has hampered Iraq’s ability to cope with months of unrest and a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq.

