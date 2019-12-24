Iraq’s Sadrist movement plays key role in protests

A defining feature of Iraq’s months-long anti-government demonstrations has been the complete rejection of all political parties.

But one movement has managed to stay onside: the Sadrists, led by Shia Muslim leader Muqtada al-Sadr Sadr.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/