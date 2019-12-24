Share
Iraq’s Sadrist movement plays key role in protests

28 mins ago

A defining feature of Iraq’s months-long anti-government demonstrations has been the complete rejection of all political parties.
But one movement has managed to stay onside: the Sadrists, led by Shia Muslim leader Muqtada al-Sadr Sadr.
Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

