Iraq’s Shia Muslim leader says protests should be segregated

Iraqi women are defying a call by a leading Shia Muslim leader to stop protesting alongside men.

Muqtada al-Sadr is calling for the segregation of men and women because of nudity, alcohol drinking and illegal drug-taking at mixed-sex anti-government rallies.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Matheson reports from Baghdad, Iraq.

