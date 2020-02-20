Iraq’s southern protesters refuse to back down

The Iraqi city of Nasiriya has been the epicentre of the anti-government protests in the south.

People there are refusing to back down despite increasing pressure from authorities.

And they want one of their own appointed as prime minister.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports.

