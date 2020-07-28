Ireland border: Drivers going back and forth will need special insurance from january

Current Brexit plans will keep the soft border open between Northern Ireland in the UK and the Republic of Ireland in the European Union. But, new regulations mean that drivers from Northern Ireland heading south must have appropriate insurance.

