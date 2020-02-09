Ireland: Dublin voters head to the polls as general election gets underway

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Irish voters headed to the polls across the country to cast their votes in the first ever Irish general election held on a Saturday.

Locals can be seen casting their ballots at a polling station in Dublin. Several voters expressed their desire to see change in the next Irish government.

“I didn’t vote for the party that is currently in, I shared between the Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein. I think we need change. We need something for the younger people, for the workers, and for the homeless,” said Mary Burke.

James, another voter, echoed her remarks, saying “This year I voted for Sinn Fein, I voted for change, I just feel it’s the same package that Fianna Fail are offering just in different wrapping, I think that Sinn Fein is actually going to bring change.”

Polls will be open throughout the day across the country’s 39 constituencies, with the vote count for the elected 160 representatives beginning on Sunday. The chosen TDs [Teachta Dala: members of Irish Parliament] will assemble on 20 February for the 33rd Dail [Irish Parliament], with 80 needed to hold a majority as the speaker abstains from voting in most instances.

Initial exit poll results are expected at around approximately 10pm local time (10pm GMT).

Video ID: 20200208-039

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200208-039

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly