Ireland: Dubliners “beat the blues” of isolation by holding street workouts at a safe distance
Some Dublin residents found a way to fight isolation and “beat the blues” as people throughout the country remain indoors and at home to stop the spread of coronavirus, footage filmed on Thursday shows.
The residents, who have a common WhatsApp group for their street, came up with the initiative of organising a daily workout session in front of their houses, all while maintaining a safe distance apart.
Dance teacher Mariam Ribon, one of the active participants, stressed “It is good for people to have a little bit of sense of holding on to normality” while many people are having a panic over the spreading epidemic.
Her neighbour, Giovanni Giusti, was all smiles after the training saying “I think it is going to be great if other streets will do the same especially now that everybody has to stay at home. It is a great way to beat the blues.”
According to reports, the total amount of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland is 366.
Video ID: 20200319-051
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200319-051
Contact: [email protected]
