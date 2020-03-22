-
Ireland: Dublin’s busiest bar area falls quiet as pubs close amid coronavirus crisis
Temple Bar, one of Ireland’s busiest pub districts in central Dublin, was filmed at a standstill on a Saturday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.
All clubs and pubs in the extremely popular area that draws thousands of tourists and residents throughout the year shut their doors voluntarily as it was impossible to comply with public health restrictions and limit attendance to less than 100 people, according to the official statement of the Temple Bar Company, the area’s business association.
Earlier on Sunday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed 121 new cases in Ireland, bringing the total to 906, along with 4 deaths.
