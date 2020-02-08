Share
Ireland election: Polls predict change to political landscape

6 hours ago

Ireland is the fastest-growing economy in the European Union.
But it faces a range of issues from rising house prices to a failing healthcare system.
Saturday’s general election begins in a few hours and polls are predicting major changes in the political landscape.
Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker reports from Dublin.

