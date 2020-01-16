-
Ireland: Farmers protest low beef prices in Dublin ‘tractorcade’
Dozens of tractors alongside other vehicles brought central Dublin to a standstill on Wednesday as they staged a protest organised by ‘The Individual Farmers of Ireland’ over beef prices.
Footage shows farmers driving up their tractors up the Irish Republic capital city, as they carry signs reading ‘No farmers, no food, no future, rural Ireland RIP’ with others protesting carbon taxes. Scores of police officers can also be spotted overseeing the demonstration.
According to media reports between 60 and 100 tractors are believed to have descended on the city centre, stationing themselves on Merrion Square and St. Stephen’s Green, disrupting traffic and waiting for more protesters to come to join them overnight.
January’s ‘tractorcade’, as the protest has been dubbed, is the second of its kind organised by ‘The Individual Farmers of Ireland’, following a demonstration in November when over 300 tractors took to Dublin’s streets causing major disruptions.
The protest mainly aimed to highlight the low prices paid to beef farmers.
Video ID: 20200115-062
Contact: [email protected]
