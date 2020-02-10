Share
0 0 0 0

Ireland general election: Sinn Fein surges ahead

49 mins ago

Initial counting for Ireland’s general election shows Sinn Fein surging to take 24.5 percent of the first-preference votes.
That has put the left-wing party just ahead of the centre-right parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, who have dominated mainstream politics for nearly a century.
As counting continues it looks like no one party will win enough seats for an outright parliamentary majority.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Brennan reports from Dublin, Ireland

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Ireland #IrelandElection

Leave a Comment