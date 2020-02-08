-
Ireland: Opposition leader Martin ‘very confident’ as he casts ballot in general election
Ireland’s opposition leader and Fianna Fail politician Micheal Martin and his family cast their ballots in a general election in Cork on Saturday.
“I think we are very confident in the, I think we had a good campaign, I read this morning that we did not lose a nerve at any stage and that we kept calm and kept to the message and housing and health and the impact of the cost of living on people have been the dominant issues of this campaign,” said Martin.
He praised the party’s “very strong, competitive teams in every constituency” and added they hoped that would gain them a parliamentary majority.
Polls will be open throughout the day across the country’s 39 constituencies, with the vote count for the elected 160 representatives beginning on Sunday. The chosen TDs [Teachta Dala: members of Irish Parliament] will assemble on 20 February for the 33rd Dail [Irish Parliament].
Main opposition party Fianna Fail’s strategy appears to be pursuing smaller parties to achieve a parliamentary majority.
