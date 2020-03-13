-
Ireland: Supermarket shelves empty amid coronavirus fears
Buyers have been queueing outside stores, including supermarket chain Tesco, in Dublin, Ireland, as shelves are emptied amid growing fear of the coronavirus pandemic, as seen in footage from Thursday.
Entire shelves of fruits, vegetables as well as cleaning products like toilet paper and tissue paper could be seen empty or half-empty at the Tesco supermarket on Parnell Street.
The disease has been spreading rapidly through Europe as governments have been imposing travel restrictions and locking down entire regions in recent weeks.
Some 27 new cases of the COVID-19 disease were confirmed in Ireland on Thursday, according to the Department of Health, bringing the total confirmed cases to 70.
