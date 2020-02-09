Irish election delivers ‘dead heat’ between country’s three biggest parties

Ireland’s general election ends in a neck-and-neck between the country’s three biggest parties, Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein, which all got about 22% of the vote.…

