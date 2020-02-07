Irish elections: Support for Sinn Fein surges as PM battles for survival

The Irish political system could be about to undergo a major upheaval. Sinn Fein, a party traditionally associated with the IRA, is doing increasingly well in the polls in the lead up to this weekend’s elections. It’s extremely unlikely that the party will lead the next government, but its popularity signals an unexpected shake-up in Irish politics. Emerald Maxwell reports.

