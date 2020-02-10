Irish elections: “We have an I want it all generation”

Cormac Ryan says that in his youth Irish people where the poorest in Europe, now there are the more indebted. He stresses the “hunger” of people in Ireland to have more because of a lack of security inherited from the past as we discuss the surge of Sinn Féin in legislative elections.

