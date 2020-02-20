Irish rugby team turn to U2’s Bono ahead of match against England

IN THE PAPERS – Thursday, February 20: We bring you reactions to Michael Bloomberg’s inaugural performance in the Democratic debates. Donald Trump prepares to visit India next week. The Wall Street Journal and Chinese paper Global Times engage in a war of editorials over the expulsion of journalists over an article China says was racist. Finally, the Irish rugby team got a high-profile visit ahead of their match against England this week in the Six Nations!

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en