Irrfan Khan, one of India’s best crossover actors, dies at 53

The internationally renowned Indian actor Irrfan Khan has died of cancer at the age of 53.

He began his career in Indian television and Bollywood movies.

But he went on to star in Hollywood films including Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Slumdog Millionaire.

Al Jazeera’s Um-e-Kulsoom reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #IrrfanKhan #Slumdog Millionaire