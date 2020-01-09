Is China meddling in Taiwan’s elections? | DW News

In Taiwan there is growing concern about Chinese interference in upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections. Such elections are always watched closely by China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade territory. Taiwan lies off the coast of China and is claimed by Beijing. But Taiwan says it is an independent country, and the government has warned of China’s efforts to influence Saturday’s vote in favor of the pro-China opposition.

