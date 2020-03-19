Is coronavirus carnage on the way for refugees? I Inside Story

Hand-washing and social distancing are crucial in the fight against coronavirus

That’s nearly impossible for refugees and migrants who live in deplorable conditions.

Aid groups are warning of carnage, if there’s an outbreak in overcrowded camps such as in Bangladesh, Greece, Syria, Yemen and Venezuela.

Humanitarian activists are appealing for hygiene kits, water sanitation and training for health workers to protect refugees.

And governments providing shelter are under pressure to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

But with carers sick, volunteers gone and governments overwhelmed – what needs to be done to save them?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests

Apostols Veizos, director of the medical operational support unit at Doctors Without Borders in Greece.

Murie Tschopp, country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council.

Babar Baloch, spokesman for the United Nations Humanitarian Agency, the UNHCR.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory #RefugeesPandemic