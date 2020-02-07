Is Donald Trump’s impeachment good news or bad news for the 2020 election? | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

“Has impeachment helped or hindered Donald Trumps re-election campaign and should we care?”

Fiona Bruce chairs an hour of topical debate from Harpenden. On the panel: Robert Buckland MP, secretary of state for justice, Conservative; Stella Creasy MP, Labour; Ed Davey MP, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats and former energy secretary in the coalition government; journalist and author of a book on the Middle East, Rachel Shabi; and actor, campaigner and TV presenter Adam Pearson.

Question Time | 6.2.20 | BBC

