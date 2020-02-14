Is Ethiopia sliding backwards under Abiy Ahmed? | UpFront

In this episode of UpFront, we challenge Lencho Bati, an adviser to the office of the Ethiopian prime minister about Abiy Ahmed’s controversial handling of protests and ask why the Nobel laureate is so media-shy.

And we talk to two Bollywood legends about why so many celebrities in India are not speaking out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hardline brand of Hindu nationalism.

