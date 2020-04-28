-
Is freedom a casualty in the war against coronavirus? | Inside Story
Coronavirus restrictions are meant to save lives, but for authoritarian leaders they can be an excuse to adopt repressive measures.
And the covid-19 emergency is fast becoming a human rights crisis. That’s the warning from the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres.
He’s highlighted a rise in hate speech, the targeting of vulnerable groups and heavy handed security responses.
He’s also said there is discrimination in the way public services are being delivered to tackle the pandemic.
The UN says aggressive cyber policies are increasingly being used.
Journalists, health workers and activists are being targetted.
Guterres did not specifically name countries violating human rights.
But how difficult is it to balance that fight and basic rights?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests
Anna-Karin Jatfors, Deputy Regional Director at United Nations Women.
Daoud Kuttab, journalist.
Frederick Rawski, Director for the Asia & the Pacific Programme at the International Commission of Jurists.
