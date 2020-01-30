-
Is Huawei a threat to cyber security? I Inside Story
The U.S. is pressuring allies in the West to ban Huawei.
The Chinese tech giant provides world-leading technology for the next generation of mobile networks called 5G.
However, the Trump administration has long accused Beijing of using it for spying.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants Britain to rethink its decision to allow Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks.
He says Huawei equipment could jeopardise intelliegence-sharing with the U.S. and other members of the so-called Five Eyes security alliance – the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
So is Huawei a threat to cyber security? Or are there deeper reasons for Washington’s mistrust?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Simon Lacey – Former Vice President of Global Government Affairs at Huawei Technologies
Max Eiza – Lecturer in Computer and Network Security at the University of Central Lancashire
Richard Weitz – Security Analyst at Wikistrat
