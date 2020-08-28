Is India’s government putting students’ lives at risk? | Inside Story

In just under a week, millions of students in India will be expected to sit university entrance exams.

That’s depsite the country reaching new heights in the spread of the Coronavirus.

Many students say that is not good enough and they are fighting back.

So called ‘black protests’ are being held online and across the country, demanding the government postpone the tests.

But leaders say any delay will waste the academic year and they’re not backing down.

So, what’s next?

And how damaging is the virus to education?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Alakh Alok Srivastava, advocate-on-record for the Supreme Court of India.

Shashwat Kumar, student at the Delhi Public School R-K Puram. He is an aspiring engineering student and is set to sit the exams to get onto his course.

Siddheswar Shukla, associate professor at Delhi University and former President of the Student Federation of India.

