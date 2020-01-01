-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Is Iraq becoming a battleground between Washington and Tehran? | Inside Story
Dramatic scenes at the U.S. embassy in Iraq – supporters and members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces surrounding the U-S embassy compound in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.
Their demand – an end to American intervention in the country.
They threw rocks and set fires outside – security personnel responded with tear gas.
The U.S. then deployed marines to secure the compound, before the protesters’ leaders told them to withdraw.
President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the demonstrations – Tehran’s denied being involved.
There’s widespread anger over recent U.S. air strikes against the Hezbollah Bridgades in Iraq and in Syria.
The U.S. says they were launched in retaliation to a rocket attack on Friday near Kirkuk.
That killed an American civilian contractor.
So, how can this latest tension be contained?
Presenter: Julie McDonald
Guests
Ahmed Rushdi, Senior Foreign Policy Adviser for the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.
Mohammad Marandi, Head of North American Studies at the University of Tehran.
Ismael Alsodani, Former Iraqi Defense Attache to the United States and a retired Iraqi Brigadier General.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#InsideStory
#Iran
#US