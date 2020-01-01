Is Iraq becoming a battleground between Washington and Tehran? | Inside Story

Dramatic scenes at the U.S. embassy in Iraq – supporters and members of the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces surrounding the U-S embassy compound in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

Their demand – an end to American intervention in the country.

They threw rocks and set fires outside – security personnel responded with tear gas.

The U.S. then deployed marines to secure the compound, before the protesters’ leaders told them to withdraw.

President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the demonstrations – Tehran’s denied being involved.

There’s widespread anger over recent U.S. air strikes against the Hezbollah Bridgades in Iraq and in Syria.

The U.S. says they were launched in retaliation to a rocket attack on Friday near Kirkuk.

That killed an American civilian contractor.

So, how can this latest tension be contained?

Presenter: Julie McDonald

Guests

Ahmed Rushdi, Senior Foreign Policy Adviser for the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament.

Mohammad Marandi, Head of North American Studies at the University of Tehran.

Ismael Alsodani, Former Iraqi Defense Attache to the United States and a retired Iraqi Brigadier General.

