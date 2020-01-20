Is Istanbul prepared for a major earthquake?

A large part of Turkey is located in an active seismic zone, where earthquakes are recorded every day. Twenty years ago, the city of Izmit saw one that killed more than 17,000 people. Since then, local authorities in the economic capital Istanbul have been working to prepare the city and its 16 million residents for the next big quake, which experts say could take place in the very near future. Our correspondents report.

