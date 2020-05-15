-
How children are suffering from the global coronavirus crisis | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Is it safe to go back to school in June? – Coronavirus Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
The Future of Space Q&A with Peter Beck, Rocket Lab - 14 hours ago
-
There’s a CRICKET in my soup! Tokyo restaurant offers ramen with insects - 15 hours ago
-
‘You Got The Love’ performed by the BBC Lockdown Orchestra feat. the Great British Public – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Coronavirus suspected of causing rare childhood disease | COVID-19 Special - 17 hours ago
-
LIVE: New Israeli unity government swearing-in postponed - 18 hours ago
-
‘Civic duty’ to avoid public transport – Shapps | Coronavirus Covid-19 Daily Update 🔴@BBC News – BBC - 18 hours ago
-
How Zoom Became Part of Our Lives - 18 hours ago
-
UK government gives COVID-19 update | LIVE - 19 hours ago
It’s Friday 15th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
Teachers’ unions are to meet the government’s scientific advisers later to seek assurances that it will be safe to open schools in England from June.
