Is knife crime out of control? | Question Time – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate in Stoke Newington. On the panel: Theresa Villiers MP, secretary of state for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Conservative; Emily Thornberry MP, shadow foreign secretary and candidate for the Labour leadership, Labour; Trevor Phillips, businessman, broadcaster and campaigner on equality; Mike Barton, former chief constable of Durham Police; and deputy editor of the Sunday Times, Sarah Baxter.

Question Time | 23.1.20 | BBC

#BBC #BBCQuestionTime #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.