Is Narendra Modi undermining secularism in India?

Indian Prime Minister has defended his controversial citizenship law and angry protests are sweeping the country

A secular state where all religions are welcome and equal before the law. That idea is at the core of India’s constitution.

But many believe it’s under threat. Hindu nationalism has been emboldened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he was elected in 2014.

His government has taken measures that have raised fears among muslims in particular.

A new citizenship law offers illegal migrants of religious minorities from three neighbouring countries the right to become citizens of India.

But it excludes muslims. That’s sparked anger and protests nationwide.

But will that make Modi change his mind?

Presenter: Stan Grant

Guests

Desh Ratan Nigam, Member of the Legal Wing of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Tarun Khaitan, Professor in Public Law and Legal Theory and Hackney Fellow in Law at Wadham College, Oxford University.

Eviane Leidig, Researcher at the Center for Research on Extremism at the University of Oslo.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish #InsideStory #NarendraModi