Is Pakistan abandoning its citizens in China? | DW News

With more than 17,000 cases worldwide and at least 360 deaths, the coronavirus continues to spread — with many fearing the worst is still to come.

The situation so far has been serious enough to prompt many countries — South Korea, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, India and the United States among them — to evacuate their citizens from China. Many others are planning evacuations.

But there is at least one country that isn’t: Pakistan. The government says this is in the ‘larger interests of the region.’ Cold comfort, particularly for the 800 Pakistani students stuck in Wuhan, according to the Pakistani embassy in China.

There have been growing calls within Pakistan for the government to bring these students home. Many have been sending social media and video messages asking to be evacuated.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle