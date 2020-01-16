Is Putin attempting to carve out a ‘father of the nation’ role?

Russia’s prime minister and his entire cabinet have stepped down in a surprise move some analysts see as paving the way for President Vladimir Putin to hold onto power when his last term as leader ends in 2024.

During his state-of-the-nation address, Putin proposed changes to the constitution that would see an increase in the parliament and the prime minister’s powers.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports.

