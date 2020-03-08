-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Is Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince consolidating power?
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has had a controversial rise to power, and he appears to be tightening his grip even further.
Media reports suggest at least 20 Princes, officials and army officers have been arrested in the Kingdom’s latest purge.
They include former Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Nayef and the King’s last-surviving full brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz.
The Saudi government hasn’t officially responded to reports that the princes were accused of a coup plot.
In just three years, Mohammed Bin Salman has silenced nearly all voices of dissent at home, with critics jailed, even killed.
So, what are the implications of this crackdown?
Presenter: Jonah Hull
Guests:
Roxane Farmanfamaian – Lecturer on Middle East Politics at the University of Cambridge.
David Hearst – Editor in Chief of the online publication Middle East Eye
Ali Al-Ahmed – Director of the Gulf Affairs Institute and a former Saudi political prisoner.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #SaudiArabia #MBS