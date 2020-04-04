-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Is the coronavirus China’s chance at global leadership? | DW News
China is sending medical expertise and supplies around the world, positioning itself as a potential savior in the fight against the new coronavirus just as the West sinks deeper into crisis. It’s a stunning turnaround just weeks after the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in China and began its exponential growth. Is there more to this than meets the eye? Senior figures in Beijing are accused of leading disinformation campaigns aimed at deflecting blame for the outbreak getting out of control in the first place. And experts explain how China’s deliveries of medical supplies fit in to a much longer-term project aimed at building its image and influence around the world — particularly in regions such as Central and Eastern Europe, where Beijing’s attentions have raised fears it is trying to divide the European Union. With the Western alliance already weakened by the Trump presidency and uncertainty over the unity of Europe, could China turn the disaster of COVID-19 into a major step towards global leadership?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #China