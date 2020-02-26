Is the coronavirus making people racist? | The Stream

Fear, racism and misinformation about a new, rapidly spreading coronavirus are contributing to a global rise in anti-Asian sentiment.

Notably, most reported victims of the discrimination have no connection to COVID-19 whatsoever. The initial outbreak of the virus, as well as the vast majority of confirmed cases, remain in China, which has implemented strict quarantine measures.

Still, the current climate of distrust is not new. Many Asians still recall global panic over the SARS epidemic of 2003.

Countering COVID-19, as well as racist memes and hashtags such as #ChineseDontComeToJapan, will require solidarity and unity, public health officials said.

In this episode we ask, is the new coronavirus making people racist?

