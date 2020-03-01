-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Is the European Union facing a new refugee crisis? | Inside Story
Turkey and the European Union are on a new collision course because of the millions of war refugees and migrants it’s looking after.
Tens of thousands, mostly Syrians exiled in Turkey, are heading towards the borders with Bulgaria and Greece.
That’s after Turkey eased border controls following the killing of 34 Turkish soldiers in an air strike in Idlib, Syria’s last rebel-held province.
Turkey’s President has long threatened to open what he calls the “floodgates of refugees” if European allies didn’t provide more support in Syria.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the EU of failing to keep its promises in a deal to send billions of dollars in return for sheltering Syrian refugees.
Do EU leaders have the political will to tackle the potential influx of refugees?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Gerald Knaus – Founding chairman of the European Stability Initiative think tank.
Marianna Karakoulaki – researcher on violence and borders at the University of Birmingham
Sanj Srikanthan – Chief executive of Shelterbox, an international disaster relief charity working in northern Syria
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#InsideStory
#Refugees
#EU