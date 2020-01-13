Is the French army the last line of defence against jihadists in Sahel region?

As French President Emmanuel Macron holds a summit with leaders of African G5 Sahel nations in a bid to shore up the legitimacy of France’s military operation, we take a closer look at the work being carried out by French troops on the ground. For more than five years now, they have been deployed as part of Operation Barkhane, billed as the last line of defence against jihadists in the Sahel region. Our team reports.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en