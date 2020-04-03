-
Is the oil price war between Saudi Arabia & Russia ending? I Inside Story
Over the past month, two of the world’s biggest oil producers have been in dispute about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Demand collapsed after airlines grounded their planes, factories shut their doors, and countries imposed travel bans.
Crude prices fell further when Saudi Arabia and Russia couldn’t agree on cutting supplies to try and force prices higher.
The US president now suggests both sides may agree to cut production by 10 to 15 million barrels a day.
Saudi Arabia has called for an emergency meeting of oil producing nations.
Will Donald Trump’s intervention be enough to end the feud?
And what’s the impact of the rift?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Mikhail Krutikhin – Partner at the consulting agency RusEnergy
Alex Shindelar – President of Energy Intelligence, an industry analysis company
Jeff Colgan – Professor of Political Science at Brown University and author of the book,: ‘Petro-Aggression: When Oil Causes War.’
