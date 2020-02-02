-
Is the response to Coronavirus enough? I Inside Story
The coronavirus has so far killed more than 300 people – with at least 14,000 infected in over 20 countries.
It’s been just over a month since the disease was first detected in China’s Wuhan city.
A global health emergency has since been declared, and countries are racing to stop it spreading.
But the ability of poorer countries to handle any outbreak is causing concern.
So, how difficult is it to control the virus?
Presenter: Darren Jordon
Guests
Nicholas Thomas, associate professor at the City University of Hong Kong.
Sanjaya Senanayake, professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University.
Mark Parrish, regional medical director for Northern Europe at International SOS.
