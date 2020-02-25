Is the the spread of coronavirus accelerating in the Middle East?

Across the Middle East, people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus have been coming to light over the past few days. It’s set off a wave of border closures and set authorities scrambling to identify where those patients might have come from, how they were infected – and just how many more cases might be out there.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en