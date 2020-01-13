Share
Is the US strategy in the Middle East bringing back Iran to the negotiating table?

The US administration strategy is making progress says professor Matthew Kroenig as economic sanctions do affect Iran’s economy, there is a military component to it and maximum pressure from the streets of Tehran. Yet Senior fellow Abas Aslani claims the situation brought a more anti-US sentiment to Iran and any negotiation would cost officials to lose voters.

