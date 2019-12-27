Is there really a difference between a 9 & 10 on Strictly? | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Tom Hanks asks Motsi Mabuse what is the difference between a 9 and a 10 in Strictly Come Dancing scoring.

Graham presents his traditional New Year’s Eve talk show, with guests including double Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, starring as American children’s TV host Mr Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; his co-star, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans); Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse; top British actor Stephen Graham (Line of Duty, Rocketman), discussing new drama White House Farm; rising British star Florence Pugh (Midsommar, The Little Drummer Girl), who is in the new movie version of Little Women; and boxing champion Anthony Joshua, fresh from regaining his world heavyweight titles. Plus music from Melanie C feat Sink the Pink, performing their current single High Heels.

