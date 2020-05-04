Is this the right time to ease coronavirus restrictions?

Some Asian countries have begun lifting restrictions after spending weeks in strict lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaysia has allowed the majority of businesses to open with health and sanitation precautions and social distancing a must.

Arisina Ma is a doctor and president of the Hong Kong Public Doctors’ Association. She joins Al Jazeera on Skype from Hong Kong.

