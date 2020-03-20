-
Is total lock down the cure for the coronavirus? I Inside Story
The world was stunned when China’s government announced the shut down of Wuhan, the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
The blanket quarantine, designed to stop the spread of the disease, has never been tried on such an enormous scale in modern times.
Wuhan in Hubei Province is home to eleven million people. They’ve finally been allowed out of their homes after being stuck there for weeks.
Their suffering – and the government’s gamble – seems to have paid off.
No new domestic cases were reported for the second successive day.
So should the rest of the world take the same measures?
And is China’s experiment the model for us all?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests
Nicholas Thomas – Specialist in Asian health security issues, City University of Hong Kong.
Steve Tsang – Director of the China Institute, School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.
Al Edwards – Professor and immunologist, University of Reading in UK.
