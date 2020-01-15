-
Is transition in Sudan in danger? | Inside Story
It was a brief confrontation between what’s seen as Sudan’s old guard and the new administration.
Yet, the revolt from within the ranks of the security services posed a major challenge for the transitional government.
Members of a disbanded intelligence unit were angry at the terms of their dismissal.
They’d played a large role in cracking down on the nationwide protests against President Omar Al Bachir that started in December 2018.
Fighting broke out on Tuesday in the capital Khartoum and the city’s airspace was briefly closed.
The unrest ended when the security agents surrendered.
So what does it mean for Sudan’s transition to a civilian rule?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests
Hajooj Kuka, filmmaker and activist.
Alex De Waal, Executive Director of the World Peace Foundation at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University.
